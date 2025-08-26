Parents of missing 7-month-old baby Emmanuel Haro expected to appear in Riverside County court on Tuesday

The parents of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old baby believed to be dead after going missing in Yucaipa earlier this month, are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

They're set to appear in court in Riverside County on Tuesday, according to court documents and the county's district attorney's office. As of early Tuesday morning, it's not yet clear what charges they'll face, should prosecutors choose to file them.

Jake and Rebecca Haro, 32 and 41, were both arrested on suspicion of murder at their Cabazon home on Friday after investigators determined that they didn't believe the couple's account of the events leading to the disappearance of their son.

They claim that on Aug. 15, Rebecca was attacked in front of a Big 5 sporting goods store in Yucaipa while changing Emmanuel's diaper outside of her vehicle. She was knocked unconscious, she said, and the baby was gone when she woke up.

The couple gave on-air media interviews soon after, where Rebecca appeared with a black eye, pleading for her son to be returned by his alleged kidnappers. Investigators quickly became skeptical of their story, noting the "inconsistencies" with her story.

Both parents stopped cooperating with the investigations shortly after that, despite searches for their son continuing. It later came out that the couple's 2-year-old child was removed from their home by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services after its younger brother's disappearance.

Jake Haro, in orange inmate attire, with San Bernardino County deputies during a search for his missing 7-month-old son Emmanuel Haro. Detectives arrested the father for murder on Friday. RMG News

After their arrests eight days following Emmanuel's disappearance, Jake was spotted with San Bernardino County investigators off the side of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley. Jake, wearing orange inmate attire, was alongside detectives and cadaver dogs in a field, although authorities didn't give an official reason for the appearance.

In the aftermath of the arrests, authorities have publicly stated that they believe Emmanuel is dead.