Mother of missing Yucaipa baby has "inconsistencies" with her story, authorities say

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department announced Saturday that it's unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of a seven-month-old in Yucaipa.

According to authorities, the mother and father of Emmanuel Haro, Rebecca and Jake, have been interviewed by investigators about the situation. During interviews Rebecca has been confronted with "inconsistencies" with her initial statements about the alleged kidnapping.

Rebecca chose to end interviews at that time, authorities said.

In a statement, the department didn't name Rebecca or Jake as suspects in the case, although uncertainties about the baby's disappearance remain.

Around 7:47 p.m. Thursday, Rebecca Haro reported that she was changing her son's diaper outside of her vehicle parked at a retail store when she was assaulted by an unknown man and knocked unconcious. Emmanuel, the youngest of Rebecca's six children, was gone when she woke up, she claimed.

As of Saturday, Emmanuel remains missing. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He weighs about 21 pounds, is 24 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and is cross-eyed.

