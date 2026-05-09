Residents living near Dodger Stadium petition for parking enforcement outside homes

A group of Angelino Heights residents is teaming up to try implementing stricter parking regulations outside of their homes, which are usually overflown by fans when the Boys in Blue are taking the field at nearby Dodger Stadium.

"Just madness," said Mani Roshandel. "It's complete madness."

Roshandel is one of many in the area surrounding Chavez Ravine who find themselves striking out daily when trying to find parking when the beloved stadium hosts a visiting team and tens of thousands of fans from April through October.

"It's ever since you win the World Series. Every game, it's going to be a different level of commotion," Roshandel said, noting that he usually struggles to find somewhere to park when returning home from work.

He usually returns to his neighborhood and finds hundreds of cars packing the streets, some parked illegally and blocking his neighbors' driveways.

"By the time I get back home, every spot is taken," he said. "So I come, I take a look, have a deep sigh and say, 'Here we go again.'"

Some residents say that fans have left behind garbage and some vandalism, which is why they've teamed up to start a petition calling for permit-only parking in their neighborhood. It's already gained hundreds of signatures.

Roshandel says that the change would limit street parking to two hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and after that, only cars with a residential permit would be allowed to park overnight.

Los Angeles city rules say that the petition would need signatures from 75% of each block to move the process forward towards a possible approval.

"The faster we get this done, the more kind of peace of mind we can have as a neighborhood," Roshandel said.

Despite the support from neighbors, visiting fans did not agree.

"It would be terrible for those who park and walk on game days," said one fan on Saturday night, who was in the area for the Dodgers game against the Atlanta Braves, a 7-2 loss.

"I would not pay to park," said another fan, commenting on the cost to park in the lots outside of Dodger Stadium. "I would not pay $40 to park."

Roshandel said that the petition's deadline is in September, at which point they would have to be validated by Los Angeles City Council, which would in turn have to approve the permits.

CBS LA is awaiting response after reaching out to city officials about possible solutions and the next steps.