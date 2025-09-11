Beloved Reel Inn seafood shack in Malibu could be rebuilding after issues with state agency

The Reel Inn, a beloved seafood shack in Malibu that burned down during the Palisades Fire in January, may be reopening after an issue with state officials.

The restaurant that sits on a part of land owned by the California Department of Parks and Recreation was reduced to rubble. Andy Leonard, the owner of the Reel Inn, had hoped to reopen his business soon, less than a year after the wildfire.

"We've said let's redo the Reel Inn, we'll do a portable kitchen, a couple of decks and we'll have it open in three months, let's go," Leonard said.

The Reel Inn had been serving fresh seafood at reasonable prices for nearly 40 years. It was destroyed in January by the Palisades wildfire. Reel Inn Malibu

He was told his lease was canceled along with the neighboring business, Topanga Ranch Hotel. State Parks offered Leonard and his wife, Teddy, the use of some land nearby where they could put a food truck for a few years.

"No facilities, no water, no electricity, no nothing, just a place to put a cart, no parking and that doesn't make sense. Why would anybody want to do that?" Leonard said.

Leonard received a letter on Sept. 5 from State Parks that reads in part: "While we are not yet in a position to define a timeline, please know that our priority is to move collaboratively and amicably toward a solution that honors the Reel Inn's legacy while respecting the stewardship responsibilities entrusted to us. Our team looks forward to continuing this dialogue with you, and to working together to ensure the Reel Inn can once again be a place where residents and visitors alike gather in a vibrant, welcoming setting."

The Reel Inn had been serving fresh seafood at reasonable prices for nearly 40 years. Surfer Lionel Renard said the Reel Inn was the perfect spot for surfers, tourists and locals.

Fernwood, CA - January 09: The Reel Inn in Malibu destroyed by the Palisades Fire on Thursday, January 9, 2025. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

"I used to go regularly every Wednesday with friends, it's a tragedy they are not coming back, it was such an epic, legendary place for us," Lionel said.

Leonard said he's got builders and investors ready to help, but government red tape stands in the way.

"State Parks is as big as they are and moves as slowly as they do," Leonard said.

Where the Reel Inn once stood is now a staging area for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Leonard is still holding onto hope that he'll be able to restore the Reel Inn to what it once was, but the road to rebuilding it is anything but smooth.

"Time is going to tell on this one," he said.