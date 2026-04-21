FBI joins search for missing Southern California man who had bank accounts depleted before disappearance

The FBI has joined the search for a missing Rancho Cucamonga man whose bank accounts were depleted before he was reported missing in May 2025.

Family members of Nai Ping Hou, 74, believe that he was kidnapped, they told CBS LA during an interview last year. They said that he was last seen on May 4, but noticed that things had changed in March, when he became unusually detached from their family group chat. FBI officials say that he has been missing since March 16, 2025.

Nai Ping Hou. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

As they live in different parts of the country, they had family friends check on their father at the time. They found that his home had been emptied and completely repainted.

"Not even furnitures or utensils, which is extremely bizarre," said Nai Ping Hou's son, Wen Hou. "That's when I knew, whoever I was talking to was not the person living at the house."

FBI detectives are now assisting the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who have been leading the search.

"Possible foul play is suspected, as his bank accounts were depleted prior to law enforcement being notified about his disappearance," FBI officials said in a news release asking for public help in finding the missing man.

They described him as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black/gray hair and black eyes and has a birthmark on his upper left shoulder.

Nai Ping Hou. Hou Family

SBSD investigators were able to determine that someone had been using Nai Ping Hou's phone to impersonate him and make extensive fraudulent transactions with his bank account, including purchasing gold bars online.

"Over a $1 million worth of gold bars, which is extremely strange because he has never bought gold in his life," Wen Hou said last year. "He's not an online-savvy person."

A tip website dedicated to finding the missing man remains active.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact the FBI Los Angeles Office at 310-477-6565, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 909-890-4848 or the Hou Family tip line at 213-564-9336.