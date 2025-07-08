Authorities still searching for 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man missing since May

Authorities are still searching for a 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who has been missing since early May.

Nai Ping Hou was reported missing by family on May 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

Nai Ping Hou. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

He is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 170 pounds. Hou has black hair, black eyes and a birth mark on his left upper shoulder, according to deputies.

Rancho Cucamonga police say that Hou's disappearance is suspicious and that they are searching for a silver Toyota Yaris that could be connected.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact authorities at (909) 890-4848.