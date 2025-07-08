Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities still searching for 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man missing since May

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities still searching for 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man missing since May
Authorities still searching for 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man missing since May 00:34

Authorities are still searching for a 74-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who has been missing since early May. 

Nai Ping Hou was reported missing by family on May 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. 

screenshot-2025-07-08-at-8-03-46-pm.png
Nai Ping Hou. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

He is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 170 pounds. Hou has black hair, black eyes and a birth mark on his left upper shoulder, according to deputies. 

Rancho Cucamonga police say that Hou's disappearance is suspicious and that they are searching for a silver Toyota Yaris that could be connected. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact authorities at (909) 890-4848.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.