Rain moves out of LA County but winds remain through Wednesday

After a day of rain, the sun returned to Los Angeles County Tuesday, but windy conditions were expected to continue through early Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Angelenos can expect a dry rest of the week with mostly clear skies.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory will be in effect in parts of Los Angeles County until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, and Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg.

In the Antelope Valley in Lancaster and Palmdale, west winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

Forecasters say warmer temperatures are expected to return by Friday.