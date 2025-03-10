Moderate to heavy rain, snow expected in Southern California as set of storms arrive

The Southern California area has one more day of sunny conditions before a set of storms will bring moderate to heavy rain and snow over the next couple of days, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service said a slight chance of rain will develop overnight Monday as the first storm continues to make its way into the region. Weather officials predict no more than .25 inches of rain are expected to fall Monday into Tuesday morning.

A set of storms is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and snow to the Southenr California region. Allen J. Schaben

"The chance of rain will decrease Tuesday morning and the only area with a realistic chance of rain is LA County and even if it does rain it will be a tenth of an inch or much less," the NWS said.

The second storm will arrive Wednesday night with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Forecasters said there is "very good confidence" that it will be a moderate storm with the potential of local flooding and debris flows. They also said there is a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall total estimates:

Coast and valleys: 1 to 2 inches

Foothills and mountains: 2 to 4 inches

Rainfall rates could exceed .50 inches per hour during the peak of the storm. Snow levels during the peak of the storm will be between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Mountain areas above 6,500 feet could see significant snow accumulations.