Queen Mary 2 makes a rare West Coast visit to the Queen Mary in Long Beach

The Queen Mary 2 is briefly back in Los Angeles for the first time in two decades, and the luxury ocean liner took time to cruise by its namesake in Long Beach before docking.

An early Monday morning rendezvous of the QM2 with the Queen Mary was celebrated with a deep, bellowing ship horn salute.

The horn on board the QM2 was originally from the Queen Mary, which now serves as a Long Beach floating hotel, restaurant, and event space since her retirement as an active liner in 1967.

The Queen Mary 2 is welcomed to Long Beach as it visits the Queen Mary. CBS LA

Dylan Matteson, director of experiences, called the meeting of the two ships a momentous occasion. "I couldn't think of a better way to start the work week off, if you will…It was amazing."

This also marks the 90th year since the Queen Mary's 1936 maiden voyage, from Southhampton, England to Cherbourg, France.

"All year long, we are celebrating the 90th anniversary of our maiden voyage. It's going to be a great year of exhibits, events and special things like this, but this was the perfect kick-off, if you will," Matteson said.

The QM2, the world's only ocean liner currently in active service, is also celebrating its first voyage through the Panama Canal.

The QM2, constructed in 2003, is on a 108-night world voyage with stops in Hong Kong, Sydney, Hong Kong, Cape Town, and this rare stop to the West Coast.

The QM2 will depart from the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.