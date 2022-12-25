Watch CBS News
Probe continues after fatal shooting of man in Hawthorne

By CBSLA Staff

Authorities this weekend were investigating a shooting death of a man in Hawthorne. 

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of York Avenue. It was there that detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide unit responded to assist with a shooting death investigation. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 8:14 AM

