Probe continues after fatal shooting of man in Hawthorne

Authorities this weekend were investigating a shooting death of a man in Hawthorne.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of York Avenue. It was there that detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide unit responded to assist with a shooting death investigation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.