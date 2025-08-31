Two Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Southern California

Even though there was no winner for the whopping $1 billion Powerball lottery jackpot, a pair of tickets worth $1 million each was sold in Southern California over the weekend.

Saturday night's drawing, which was the 39th since someone last claimed the grand prize, saw no tickets match all six numbers — 3, 18, 22, 27, 33 and the Powerball number 17. The next drawing, on Monday night, will now present a jackpot of $1.1 billion.

Lottery officials said that nine different tickets were sold matching five of the numbers, but each missed the Powerball number. Four of those tickets were sold in California, and two in Southern California.

One of the tickets was sold in Duarte at the 7-Eleven at 2705 E. Huntington Drive, while the other was sold in Ontario at Ontario Liquor, located at 1403 E. Fourth Street. The other two were sold in Milpitas and Pleasant Hill.

Monday's drawing will be the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The largest ever was $2.04 billion, won by Edwin Castro in November 2022 after he purchased a ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

The last Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold back in May at a 7-Eleven in Arleta. It was worth $207 million.