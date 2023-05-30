Hollywood police respond to reports of multiple people shot at Broadwalk

MIAMI - Hollywood police have responded to reports of multiple people shot Monday evening.

Preliminary reports indicated at least seven people had been shot, including a 15-year-old in the area of the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk.

A live cam from the scene showed people running frantically from the scene.

Chopper 4 images showed several police cruisers, unmarked police vehicles, as well as, at least one crime scene van and several fire-rescue trucks in the area.

At least one roadway had been closed by authorities and CBS News Miami has learned a large perimeter had been set up by authorities.

Hollywood police are urging people to avoid the Hollywood Beach area from Johnson to Garfield Street and the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk while the investigation continues.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones is currently working on this story and will bring you her full report at 11 p.m.

Police said they have set up a reunification area at Johnson St. and N. Ocean bus loop.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.