Police ask for help to find 3 suspects involved in actor Johnny Wactor's death

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor early Saturday morning.

Wactor, 37, was shot May 25 just before 3:30 a.m. as he interrupted three people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

The former "General Hospital" star had just finished his shift at a Downtown Los Angeles bar and was walking to his car and on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. Witnesses said that Wactor was confronted by three people who had his car raised up with a floor jack, in the process of the theft, according to police.

He was then shot without provocation by one of the suspects and later died at a hospital.

Police say the suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan as they fled northbound on Hope Street.

Apart from "General Hospital," Wactor also starred in other television series like "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "The OA," and "NCIS."

He is survived by his mother and two brothers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide at (213) 996-4142, and during non-busineses hours or on weekends, call (877) 527-3247.