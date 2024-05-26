Former "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor shot and killed in downtown LA, family says

Actor Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital," was killed in downtown Los Angeles, his brother has confirmed.

Wactor's brother, Grant, said Johnny was the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Overnight Saturday, the LAPD says they received call of a shooting on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. When officers arrived, police located a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim approached three suspects who were in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter. One of them drew a gun and opened fire.

Wactor was was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim, nor has the LAPD identified the victim. Calls have been placed to the coroner's office for further confirmation, which have not yet been returned.

Apart from "General Hospital," Wactor also starred in other television series like "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "The OA," and "NCIS."

A representative from his talent agency, BRS/Gage, issued a statement on Sunday.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," the statement said. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

The owners of Level 8 Nightclub, where Wactor was working prior to the shooting, also shared a statement, which said:

"We are profoundly saddened and mourn the unexpected loss of a valued and cherished team member. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."