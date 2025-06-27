Pedestrian killed on 405 Freeway transition road near Marina del Rey

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning on a connector road from the southbound 405 Freeway to the westbound 90 Freeway in Culver City.

The California Highway Patrol and the Culver City Fire Department responded around 4:30 a.m. to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m. The transition road was closed as the investigation into the collision continued, slowing morning traffic along the 405 South.

The SigAlert was cancelled at 7:12 a.m. This marks the second death on the same stretch of freeway near Marina del Rey this week.

On June 22, around 2 a.m., Chandler Jones, 33, a former player for the NFL and Canadian Football League, alumnus of Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance and San Jose State University, was struck by a vehicle and killed near the western end of the 90 freeway