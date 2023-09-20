Watch CBS News
Local News

Autopsy identifies "medical issue" in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Images show fight before fan's death at Patriots game
Images show fight before fan's death at Patriots game 02:07

FOXBORO – Investigators say a preliminary autopsy performed following the death of Dale Mooney during Sunday's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium "did not suggest traumatic injury," but did identify a medical issue.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Wednesday that the investigation into the "scuffle" is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

Cell phone video captured the fight. Mooney can be seen in a physical struggle with another man. At least three people can be seen trying to separate them. One of them appears to be a security worker.

The struggle goes on for at least 13 seconds on the video, before the other man is seen throwing at least one quick punch at Mooney. After the punch, Mooney falls over and security workers are able to separate the two men.

The video shows Mooney slumped down in a seat, appearing to be unconscious. That is when the video ends.

Witnesses and anyone with video who has not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Norfolk DA at (781) 830-4990.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.