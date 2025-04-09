Pasadena woman threatens to bomb U.S. consulate in Vietnam during stalking campaign, DOJ says

A Pasadena woman faces up to 15 years in prison after admitting to using her stalking victims' email to send multiple bomb threats to the U.S. consulate in Vietnam.

While the indictment against Natalie Nguyen, 39, outlines four charges against her, she pleaded guilty to two charges: one of stalking and another for threatening to bomb the consulate.

Natalie Nguyen, 39, stalked her victim between April 2023 and February 2024, according to the indictment provided by the Department of Justice. Nguyen sent emails threatening to kill the victim and his wife.

One of the messages contained screenshots of texts where she paid a hitman $15,000 to kill the man's wife, according to the DOJ. In addition to the threatening emails, she sent the victim multiple photographs of herself and multiple texts trying to solicit sex.

At around the same time, Nguyen started stalking five employees at the U.S. consulate located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

While impersonating the couple by using her victim and his wife's email accounts, Nguyen threatened to bomb the consulate on Aug. 7, 2023. She also impersonated the man and used his email account to send additional threats to three consulate employees, stating that if they delayed his wife's visa, he would kill every one of them.

The impersonations and bomb threats continued in January 2024, according to the DOJ. The indictment against her included multiple messages she sent to U.S. officials, threatening to bomb the American consulate in Vietnam while impersonating the victim and his wife.

"On Jan 26, 2024, my bomb will be exploded at the US embassy in Saigon, Vietnam. You guys caused a separation between me and my wife for almost a year causing problem issues for us. This is the price you have to pay," stated one of the messages included in the indictment.

Nguyen's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 18. She has been in federal custody since February 2024.