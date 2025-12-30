Pasadena braces for potential lightning and thunder during Rose Parade

With the latest storm on its way, the city of Pasadena is bracing for the possibility of lightning and thunder during the annual Rose Parade.

City spokesperson Lisa Derderian said organizers are working with the National Weather Service to prepare for different weather and safety scenarios for the New Year's Day event.

"We have policies and procedures in place for rain, for lightning, whatever the case may be," Derderian said. "We have our fire department inspect all of the bleachers and stands to make sure they're safe. If we need that extra assistance to help move people along or shelter in place, we feel confident that we can."

Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain is expected in Pasadena on Thursday, but meteorologists expect the brunt of the rain to pass through Southern California by the Rose Bowl Game's 1 p.m. kickoff. However, some light showers could bring .23 inches of rain between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Despite the rainy forecast, many visitors are excited to celebrate the New Year.

"I wish it was going to be dry but it is not going to be dry, but whatever," Alan Rousch said. "Go Hoosiers! We're ready."

Rousch has been waiting for decades to see the Hoosiers play in the Rose Bowl.

"When Indiana came to the Rose Bowl in 1968, I said 'If they ever come again, we're going," he said. "Good to my word, here we are."