Parts of Southern California could see rain showers, flood chances Saturday

It might finally be time to curl up with a blanket and a pumpkin spice latte, because it's going to feel like fall in Southern California on Saturday.

Many may have woken up to drizzles in Southern California's coasts and valleys, and chances were expected to continue well into the day. Everywhere throughout the region was predicted to have between 10 and 60% chances of rain showers, and 10 to 30% chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

"We've got quite an active day ahead," said KCAL News meteorologist Alex Biston. "As we do have a chance of showers and thunderstorms."

Those shower chances were heightened in the mountain and desert areas. Flood watches were activated by the NWS in the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains, with the most activity expected between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For the rest of Southern California, most of Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties had chances of light rain, especially in the afternoon hours. Heavier showers or even thunderstorms could occur in a "spot or two," the NWS said.

Saturday's rain chances are part of a wider trend expected to continue into Tuesday, when light rains were expected.

As for temperatures, highs across the region topped out at about 80 degrees in parts of the Inland Empire, although most can expect pleasant and cool temperatures in the 70s.