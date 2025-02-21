Paris Hilton auctions clothing for Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts

Paris Hilton cleaned out her closet and auctioned clothing, shoes and handbags for LA fire recovery.

In partnership with Vestiaire Collective, an online luxury resale platform, Hilton listed nearly 100 pieces on Wednesday, and everything sold that day.

"The Simple Life" reality TV star announced the sale on her Instagram account, "Net proceeds will go to my charity 11.11 Media Impact … Use code THATSHOT15 for 15% off your first purchase," she wrote.

Paris Hilton's lace mini dress was listed for $263 on the Vestiaire Collective online platform. Vestiaire Collective

Two days after going up, the online Paris Hilton Closet Sale features every item as "Already Sold," with price tags ranging from $75 to over $2,000. The collection included a Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, Paris Hilton-signed slogan T-shirts and Von Dutch jacket, bedazzled denim jackets with "Paris Hilton" embroidered on the back, and a vintage Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag.

"This sale will support my charity's work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need," Hilton said. "I can't think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale."

Hilton's nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact is aimed at protecting children, focusing on ending institutional child abuse due to Paris's lived experience.

Hilton played a key role in passing the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in 2024 which requires greater transparency of youth residential treatment facilities in the United States.

As a resident of Los Angeles, Hilton has been actively supporting the California wildfire recovery efforts through 11:11 Media Impact. The proceeds of the closet sale will also go towards providing financial assistance to families who have lost their homes, providing short-term housing, and daily essentials.