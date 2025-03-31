Paris and Trout help Angels beat Cardinals 5-4 in 10 innings

Kyren Paris hit a tying triple in the seventh inning, Nolan Schanuel gave Los Angeles its first lead with a grounder in the 10th and the Angels held off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Monday night.

Mike Trout had two RBIs for the Angels, who scored three runs on sacrifice flies and finally went ahead in the 10th without a hit. After two walks loaded the bases, Schanuel sent a chopper to second baseman Brendan Donovan, whose throw home was late as Luis Rengifo scored for a 4-3 lead.

Trout added a deep sac fly to center that scored Paris.

The Cardinals got a run in the bottom of the 10th when Victor Scott II hit a sacrifice fly. Los Angeles reliever Ryan Johnson, making his second major league appearance, earned his first save after striking out Masyn Winn.

Brock Burke (1-0) threw one inning of scoreless relief for the win. JoJo Romero (0-1) took the loss.

St. Louis leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar drilled a deep shot to right field in the first that was originally ruled in play. But after a discussion, umpires ruled it a home run for a 1-0 lead.

Donovan also went deep for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado had an RBI single.

Key moment

Paris hit a liner down the left-field line in the seventh and it rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Rengifo to score from first to tie it at 3.

Key stat

Los Angeles walked five times, with four coming around to score.

Up next

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks makes his Angels debut Tuesday. Hendricks has spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs and is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons. Matthew Liberatore starts for St. Louis.