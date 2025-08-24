Emmanuel Haro still missing after San Bernardino County authorities conduct search near 60 FWY in Moreno Valley

The ongoing search for missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro continued on Sunday, as authorities conducted an operation off the side of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley.

It's unclear exactly why San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were drawn to the area. They confirmed that both cadaver dogs and detectives were at the location, along the westbound shoulder of SR-60 near Gilman Springs Road in the Badlands, a sprawling expanse of wilderness that includes canyons and mountains.

"The search is wrapping up and Emmanuel was not located," deputies told CBS News Los Angeles at around 4:30 p.m.

A team of people searching for Emmanuel Haro off the side of the 60 Freeway in San Bernardino County on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 KCAL News

The baby's father, Jake Haro, was also with the authorities when the search was underway. He and his wife, Rebecca Haro, were both arrested and accused of murder on Friday after detectives determined that their claims that Emmanuel Haro was kidnapped were not true.

Detectives believe the baby is dead, they said on Friday. Just days after their investigation began, SBSD detectives revealed that they were unable to rule out foul play as they searched for Emmanuel Haro, as they found a number of "inconsistencies" in the mother's story. She claimed that she was changing her baby's diaper in the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa when she was attacked. When she woke up, Rebecca Haro said that both Emmanuel Haro and her attacker were missing.

At around the same time that deputies changed the case's classification from kidnapping to critical missing child, Jake Haro obtained legal representation. He previously pleaded guilty to willful child cruelty in 2023, and prior to his arrest, was slated to appear in Riverside County court in early September for firearm violation charges.

A photo of Emmanuel Haro, the missing 7-month-old baby who was allegedly taken from his mother in Yucaipa on Aug. 14, 2025. Haro Family

While searching the family's home in the days after they reported their son kidnapped, deputies removed a 2-year-old child from their care and transferred her into the custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services. His ex-wife then filed for a restraining order against him, and court records show that she was seeking to have his visitation rights stopped in light of Emmanuel's disappearance.

Sunday's search was the latest in a number of attempts made by San Bernardino County deputies to locate Emmanuel Haro. They previously followed up on several reports that he was spotted in various places, but none have led to his discovery.

Both Jake and Rebecca Haro are due to appear in Riverside County court this week.