LA pays $18 million to brothers injured by speeding police car

The Los Angeles City Council agreed to pay $18 million to two brothers who were severely injured by a speeding LAPD vehicle last year.

Video from the officer's dash camera showed him driving 80 mph in the 40 mph zone right before crashing into another car on June 4, 2024. The collision trapped Stephen and Richard Paper, 74 and 76, inside their vehicle.

The brothers' injuries required a months-long stay in the hospital. Their attorney, Robert Glassman, said they "still have a long way to go" before fully recovering more than a year after the crash.

"They're still under the care of doctors," Glassman said. "They still have surgeries to do, and this is not the way they should be living their golden years."

The LAPD investigation determined that the officer caused the crash and that his "speed was at fault for this crash." However, during a deposition, the officer refused to admit he was speeding or that he caused the crash. The officer was part of a street racing task force from the department's Valley Traffic Division. He did not have his lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, according to the LAPD.

Attorneys for the Paper brothers said the officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right 60 times when asked about anything related to the collision, including how fast he was driving.

Glassman said his team brought the case to trial after the city refused to settle. Attorneys for the city agreed to settle the case halfway through the trial.

The city council voted 10-3 to approve the settlement in a closed session. Council members Tim McOsker, Adrin Nazarian and Traci Park voted against the settlement. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez was absent. Councilman Curren Price, who is currently facing public corruption charges, was also absent.

The LA City Attorney's Office declined to comment on the settlement.