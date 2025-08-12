LA City Councilmember Curren Price facing more public corruption charges

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Councilmember Curren Price with two more public corruption charges, in addition to the embezzlement and perjury charges levied against him in 2023.

After serving subpeonas, prosecutors said they uncovered evidence that the Housing Authority of LA and LA Metro paid Price's wife more than $800,000 at the time he voted to award the agencies multimillion-dollar contracts. The LA County District Attorney said Price's staff flagged the items before he voted in support of the contracts.

"Embezzling public funds and awarding contracts for your own financial gain is the antithesis of public service," LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "Our communities expect and deserve better from their public officials."

In 2023, the District Attorney's office charged Price with five counts of embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Prosecutors alleged that Price had "financial interest in projects that he voted on" and had "the city pay for his now wife while he was still married to another woman."

The criminal complaint alleges that Price's wife received more than $150,000 from developers before the councilman voted to approve projects between 2019 and 2021. Prosecutors said he failed to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

In addition to the alleged pay-to-play scheme, Price is accused of having the city pay $33,800 in medical coverage for his wife while he was still married to another woman.

Curren Price is the latest council member to face a scandal following the racist audio featuring Councilman Kevin de Leon as well as former councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo. City Of Los Angeles

"It's highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion, Price's spokesperson Angelina Valencia-Dumarot said in 2023.

Price pleaded not guilty to the 2023 charges. His defense attorneys contend that the five counts of grand theft by embezzlement against Price are "barred by the statute of limitations" during court proceedings in 2023. The defense also contends that the allegations in the complaint are "insufficient to allege a crime" involving the two conflict-of-interest charges, and that the facts stated in the complaint involving the three perjury charges "do not constitute a public offense."

Price's arraignment under the amended criminal complaint is scheduled for Aug. 14. If convicted as charged, Price faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and four months in custody.

"Self-dealing and pay-to-play politics will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County," Hochman said following the new charges.