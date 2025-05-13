Los Angeles faces bitter lawsuit after officer severely injured two brothers in crash

New developments in LAPD crash that seriously injured two brothers

Two brothers face an uphill battle after an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department slammed into their car while driving well above the speed limit.

The collision happened on June 4, 2024, in the 5600 block of N. Balboa Boulevard. Video from the officer's dash camera showed him traveling 80 mph in a 40 mph zone shortly before crashing into the victims. The violent crash trapped Stephen and Richard Paper, 74 and 76, inside their cars. After rescuing them, the Los Angeles Fire Department took them to the hospital in a critical condition. The brothers' injuries required a months-long stay in the hospital.

The LAPD investigation determined that the officer caused the crash and that his "speed was at fault for this crash." However, during a deposition, the officer refused to admit he was speeding or that he caused the crash. The officer was part of a street racing task force from the department's Valley Traffic Division. He did not have his lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, according to the LAPD.

Attorneys for the Paper brothers said the officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right 60 times when asked about anything related to the collision, including how fast he was driving.

Two months after the crash, they filed a lawsuit against the city and have been locked in a bitter legal battle ever since. The brothers' attorney claims they have not reached a settlement and believes the city attorney has an ulterior motive.

"The LA City Attorney is currently going up to Sacramento trying to propose legislation that would change the law in California, to immunize public entities like the city of LA in civil lawsuits," attorney Robert Glassman said. "She's up there shopping around a bill that would cap damages in cases."

The bill Glassman mentioned would cap payments related to pain and suffering at either three times the monetary value or $1 million. The bill is similar to laws in 38 other states.

The LA City Attorney's Office said they do not comment on pending litigation but provided a copy of the proposal to the state legislature.