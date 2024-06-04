Watch CBS News
2 people in critical condition after a three-car collision involving an LAPD officer

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Paramedics rushed two people to the hospital after a three-car collision involving an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision happened in the 5600 block of N. Balboa Boulevard a little before 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two people after the crash trapped them in their vehicles. Paramedics took two of the patients to hospital in a critical condition. 

The third person involved in the crash declined transport and suffered minor injuries. 

It's unclear if the officer was hospitalized. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 8:18 PM PDT

