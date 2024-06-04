2 people in critical condition after a three-car collision involving an LAPD officer

Paramedics rushed two people to the hospital after a three-car collision involving an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision happened in the 5600 block of N. Balboa Boulevard a little before 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two people after the crash trapped them in their vehicles. Paramedics took two of the patients to hospital in a critical condition.

The third person involved in the crash declined transport and suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear if the officer was hospitalized.