Palisades, Eaton Fire areas will face evacuation warnings over mudslide risks

With a storm bringing a "high" risk of mudslides and debris flows, some areas of Los Angeles recently burned by wildfires will face evacuation warnings this week, the LA Fire Department said Tuesday.

Altadena and Pacific Palisades, where deadly wildfires brought widespread devastation in January, are among the areas of Los Angeles County being placed under voluntary evacuation warnings beginning Wednesday, according to an interactive map from public officials.

There's an even higher risk of debris flows, landslides and mudslides in areas recently scorched by wildfires, as the soil of the burned landscape can develop a hard top layer that repels water due to charred remains of organic material being left by a fire, according to FEMA. This can result in the rain hitting the ground like it would pavement, sliding off the top layer and sending down debris and mud.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department released a full list of burn areas from the Palisades, Sunset and Hurst fires, where warnings will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 12 until Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, LAFD said homes facing especially high risks of mudslides and debris flows will be visited by emergency responders who will issue individual mandatory evacuation orders. A flyer will be left if no one is home when emergency responders make the visit.

Palisades Fire: Getty Villa area, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.

Sunset Fire: East and South of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

An interactive map detailing mandatory and voluntary orders for this week's storm can also be found here.

Last month, mudslides were seen in areas of LA such as the Hollywood Hills and Pacific Palisades as a storm brought heavy rain to wildfire-scorched areas of the region.

