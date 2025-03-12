Officials to provide update on storm preparations across Los Angeles area, debris removal progress

More than two months after the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires broke out, causing widespread destruction, the Los Angeles area has also faced significant rainstorms.

Local, state and federal officials have implemented safety measures to protect the burn scar areas from debris flows and further damage.

Following the deadly wildfires across the Los Angeles area that erupted in early January, the region has faced several rainstorms. Officials have implemented safety measures in burn scar areas to minimize further damage. Allen J. Schaben

At a news conference Wednesday morning, officials are expected to provide an update about storm preparedness across the region ahead of potentially "damaging" floods.

Several mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are in effect in Altadena, Sierra Madre and the Pacific Palisades. Officials are urging residents in areas with warnings to be ready to evacuate if conditions become dangerous.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which will go into effect Wednesday evening and remain until Thursday afternoon.

Officials will also be providing an update on the debris removal process, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to complete Phase 2 of fire debris removal.