Pacoima celebrates the new Nancy Avery Square, honoring the late Black postmaster

A naming ceremony took place on Monday in front of the Pacoima Post Office, calling the area Nancy C. Avery Square, in honor of the late Black postmaster.

The tribute takes place during Black History Month, as Avery was the first African American to be selected as postmaster of a major U.S. post office. She was postmaster of the Pacoima Post Office from 1961 until her retirement in 1984. Avery later died in 1992 at age 72.

L.A. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez hosted the ceremony at the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Kewen Avenue, calling it the intersection of Black history and Latino culture. "The history and contributions of Nancy Avery, and a building that was not long ago dedicated to Ritchie Valens," she noted.

Nancy C. Avery Square CBS LA

Bill Hurd, a retired United States Postal Service worker, said he started his career at the Pacoima office with Avery, and that she was "the nicest person you ever wanted to come across."

He said during his interview with Avery, they talked about fishing and kids. "She hired me that day, and I've never looked back," he said.

Avery was a housewife, school recreation assistant, and an active Democratic Party worker in 1961 when President John F. Kennedy named her Pacoima's postmaster. At that time, Postal Service appointments were made by the President.

"I've said that Pacoima is a pueblo mágico, it's a magic town. It's a magic community. But it is inspired by the very people that have been born and come out of this community, of which I am proud to be one," Rodriguez said.

"She (Nancy) opened those doors so that more people, like us, could walk through them. And for that, we are here to celebrate on this most important Black History Month."