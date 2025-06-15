Pacific Palisades evacuations lifted, fully opening area for the first time in months

Authorities have lifted the remaining evacuation orders for the burn area of the Pacific Palisades, allowing unrestricted access to the area for the first time since a devastating fire leveled it in January.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced Sunday afternoon that the orders were fully lifted for all zones in the area. Prior to Sunday, access was restricted to anyone outside of residents, business owners, and others with previous authorization to enter the area.

The move to reopen comes just a few weeks after Pacific Coast Highway restrictions were lifted last month.

The Palisades Fire tore through the neighborhood in early January, destroying thousands of structures and killing 12.

Sunday's move to reopen restricted areas is the latest move toward progressing back to normalcy for residents of the Palisades. Earlier this month, Palisades Charter High School held its graduation for its senior class at the Hollywood Bowl, celebrating students who spent the final months of their high school lives at a temporary campus, after theirs was destroyed in the blaze.