Palisades High grads celebrate at the Hollywood Bowl, months after devastation

Five months after the Palisades Fire damaged the campus of Palisades Charter High School, forcing students to relocate, they will celebrate graduation at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday.

At the beginning of April, Pali High students who were attending school online relocated to a vacant Santa Monica department store to resume school operations.

Students and their families will gather at the Hollywood Bowl to honor the Class of 2025. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Thank you for your patience and support during this process," the school posted on social media. "A special thank you to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. We look forward to celebrating our seniors and giving them the send-off they deserve at this iconic venue."

On the morning of Jan. 7, a wildfire sparked in the Pacific Palisades community, quickly spreading and decimating thousands of structures, including Pali High. Marquez Elementary School and Palisades Elementary School were destroyed during the firestorm.

The devastating blaze claimed the lives of 12, according to Cal Fire.

But while the seniors of Palisades High have endured an unimaginable school year, they'll have the chance to celebrate their accomplishments at the legendary venue. The Hollywood Bowl previously hosted a "We Love LA" benefit concert in April for first responders and those affected by the fires.

A livestream of the graduation can be seen here.