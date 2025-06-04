Watch CBS News
Palisades High grads celebrate at the Hollywood Bowl, months after devastation

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton,
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Five months after the Palisades Fire damaged the campus of Palisades Charter High School, forcing students to relocate, they will celebrate graduation at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday.

At the beginning of April, Pali High students who were attending school online relocated to a vacant Santa Monica department store to resume school operations.

Students and their families will gather at the Hollywood Bowl to honor the Class of 2025. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Thank you for your patience and support during this process," the school posted on social media. "A special thank you to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. We look forward to celebrating our seniors and giving them the send-off they deserve at this iconic venue."

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 2, 2014: The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performed during the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and Opening Night Concert on Saturday June 2, 2014 at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Barbara Davidson

On the morning of Jan. 7, a wildfire sparked in the Pacific Palisades community, quickly spreading and decimating thousands of structures, including Pali High. Marquez Elementary School and Palisades Elementary School were destroyed during the firestorm.

The devastating blaze claimed the lives of 12, according to Cal Fire.

But while the seniors of Palisades High have endured an unimaginable school year, they'll have the chance to celebrate their accomplishments at the legendary venue. The Hollywood Bowl previously hosted a "We Love LA" benefit concert in April for first responders and those affected by the fires.

A livestream of the graduation can be seen here.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

