PCH in Malibu opens Friday, security increases for Pacific Palisades neighborhood

The 11-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that had been closed since January reopened to all commuters Friday morning.

The reopening comes as the Palisades Fire-ravaged communities continue to recover and rebuild. Access into Pacific Palisades will remain restricted to residents, business owners, employees and contractors, with an increased police presence and more checkpoints.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step forward in our recovery effort in the Palisades, which is on track to be the fastest in state history," Mayor Karen Bass said.

Two lanes in each direction have opened, with a 25 mph speed limit between Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, according to the California Highway Patrol. Stopping in the burn areas is not permitted.

The monthslong closure of the scenic coastal roadway caused hardship for businesses in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, as many residents and business owners pleaded for officials to reopen it.

Malibu Dive Shop owner Carter Crary said before Friday's reopening, he considered it lucky if even one person came to his store in a day. "We went from full speed to nothing," he said. "I'm happy having the public having access to our shop again."

"The reopening of PCH is an important milestone that will relieve badly impacted businesses—maintaining important security and safety measures will continue to be a focus for the area," Senator Ben Allen said.

The National Guard will remain in the Palisades through the end of the month, as the CHP and LAPD will increase patrols in the community, and man 16 checkpoints into the area.