Pacific Palisades controlled burn planned as investigators search for wildfire cause

Federal investigators will conduct controlled fire testing in Pacific Palisades beginning Tuesday night to determine what caused the January wildfire that burned entire neighborhoods.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent out notice that there will be a controlled burn along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak from April 29 through May 1.

Investigators have their sights on this area, a popular hiking trail, where another fire had burned six days before the Palisades Fire broke out.

"If you see flames on the hillside in that area, there is no cause for concern, there is no need to contact 911," Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said regarding the planned burn. ATF is charged with investigating the wildfire's cause and origin.

A CBS News analysis of satellite imagery and photos shared by local residents found the Palisades Fire likely started close to the Jan. 1 Lachman Fire around the Temescal Ridge Trail. Palisades residents told CBS News they saw the fire break out the morning of Jan. 7 close to the Skull Rock Trailhead along the Temescal Ridge Trail in Topanga State Park.

The Lachman Fire grew to eight acres before fire crews extinguished the flames before they reached homes.

Officials still have not determined a cause for the Palisades Fire which broke out among strong Santa Ana winds. The massive wildfire burned more than 23,000 acres and killed at least eight people.

"Los Angeles Fire Department personnel will be present before, during, and after all testing to ensure public safety and environmental protection," ATF wrote in a statement. The public is advised to avoid the area.