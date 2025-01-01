Watch CBS News
Pacific Palisades brush fire put out by firefighters before it reached homes

By Julie Sharp

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to put out an 8-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades just after midnight Wednesday as it edged close to homes. 

The fire near Via Las Palmas and Via La Costa was first spotted at around 3 acres and grew to approximately 8 acres amid 15 mph winds, according to LAFD.  

Crews responded around 12:17 a.m. with Los Angeles County Fire Department crews assisting by land and air.  

There are no damaged structures, and no injuries were reported. 

