Orange County's John Wayne Airport launches new family friendly TSA line

Orange County's John Wayne Airport is now one of four across the country to take part in the "Families on the Fly" campaign, a streamlined option for traveling families who typically travel with tons of items like strollers, backpacks and more for their children.

The lane, which is dedicated solely for families, looks to help minimize parent stress while still maintaining the highest level of security from the Transportation Security Administration.

"When families arrive at John Wayne Airport (SNA), they will find a specially designated lane for them at the centrally located Checkpoint B," said a statement from TSA Federal Security Director for SNA Jason Pantages. "With Southern California being one of the top tourist destinations in the U.S. for vacationing families, I am excited that we can now expedite their screening process and enhance their overall airport experience."

John Wayne Airport joins Orlando International Airport, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii and the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina as those with plans in the near future to offer family lanes.

"It was honestly amazing," said Amber Fowler, who was traveling out of SNA on Monday with her son."I have a toddler who cannot wait more than five minutes in a line and we went through that so fast. It was awesome, I was not stressed at all."

Airport officials say that the same rules still apply to travelers who use the family lane, but there would be different standards for families, especially those with small children.

"Families on the Fly" benefits will also include discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families.

On top of the new lane, the airport also debuted a brand new Mamava Lactation Pod in Terminal C, directly next to baggage claim, allowing mothers getting off flights to quickly feed their little ones.

"You can go in there, it's private, it's comfortable, air conditioned, there's ventilation, you've got all our outlets, you can bring your stroller in," said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

There is already a nursing lounge in Terminal B.