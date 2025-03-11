Former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter announces run for California governor

Former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter has announced she is entering the race to become California's next governor.

Porter made the announcement Tuesday morning, joining a long list of other candidates hoping to fill Gov. Gavin Newsom's seat next year, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

"What we need is new ideas, a willingness to take on dangerous leaders and their corrupt enablers," Porter said in a video announcing her campaign.

Porter's decision comes as many are waiting to see if former Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her bid. Harris is expected to make a decision by the end of summer, a person familiar with her decision-making process said.

Porter, a long time critic of President Trump, emphasized her commitment to protecting Californians from his administration.

"In Congress I held the Trump administration's feet to the fire when they hurt Americans. As governor, I won't ever back down when Trump hurts Californians," Porter said.

In 2019, Porter joined the list of Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment over the findings in the Mueller Report.

"After weeks of study, deliberation and conversations with Orange County families, I've decided to support an impeachment investigation of the president," Porter said in a video posted on X.

In her announcement video, she mentioned several topics she plans to focus on, including the economy, climate change, the cost of living, health care and housing. As governor, she said she will bring all voices to the table and hear good ideas.

She gained national prominence for using a whiteboard during congressional hearings and not shying away from grilling Trump administration officials.

Porter, an Iowa native, served three terms as a representative in California before running for U.S. Senate to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat. Porter lost the election behind fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey.