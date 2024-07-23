Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to run for California governor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced he will be running for California governor in 2026.

He posted his comeback bid in a video on Tuesday, July 23.

"California is the state where anything is possible with hard work and determination, but our future depends on our willingness to face our biggest challenges," Villaraigosa said in the video. "I believe we need a problem solver to lead our state. That's why I'm running for governor."

The 71-year-old previously ran for governor in 2018, ultimately losing to Gavin Newsom.

In his announcement, he highlighted his proven record as a problem solver in his roles as the California State Assembly and as Mayor of Los Angeles in 2005, according to the release.

Villaraigosa was the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles, and first Latino to serve as Mayor since 1872.

"From his first year as mayor to his last year in office violent crime plummeted 48%, making Los Angeles one of the safest big cities in America," according to the press release.