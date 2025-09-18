Dodgers' new Single-A affiliate unveils new identity as Ontario Tower Buzzers

The Los Angeles Dodgers' newest minor league affiliate unveiled its identity on Thursday as the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

"The 'Tower Buzzers' moniker captures the adrenaline and attitude of aviation's most daring flybys, while celebrating Ontario's deep ties to air travel and innovation," said a statement from Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns 45 different minor league teams. "Inspired by the control tower that has guided thousands of flights at Ontario International Airport, the name pays tribute to the community's can-do spirit and the palpable buzz of a new era taking flight in Ontario."

The logo of the Dodgers' minor league affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers. Ontario Tower Buzzers

The name references a line from the iconic 1980s film "Top Gun" — "Sorry, Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

They will be the newest member of the California League's South Division, replacing the Modesto Nuts as part of Minor League Baseball's shift in divisional rivals. Their opponents will feature other Single-A affiliates for teams like the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels.

The news was announced at Ontario Town Square and was emceed by Mario Lopez. There were live performances from Ozomatli and Mariachi Divas and former Dodgers players Eric Gagne, Steve Sax, Joe Kelly and Bill Russell made appearances.

"From the start, we set out to build a team that reflects the Dodgers' winning culture and Ontario's grit and heart," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the Ontario Tower Buzzers. "As the city's first professional baseball team, we're proud to salute Ontario's aviation legacy while capturing the buzz around this milestone moment for the community."

A merchandise store is stocked with caps, jerseys, shirts and toys for the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the Single-A minor league affiliate of the LA Dodgers. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Tower Buzzers primary colors will mirror those of the Dodgers — blue and white — with hints of yellow and red, which comes from their logo that showcases a yellow bee buzzing around a control tower with a red scarf. They will also have a secondary logo with a "more expressive bee" that is wearing aviator goggles, team officials noted.

Maverick, the team's mascot, was also introduced at the event. He is a "larger-than-life version of the goggled bee," outfitted with a vintage aviator jacket and a flowing red scarf.

An artist's rendering of ONT Field. City of Ontario

The Buzzers will begin playing at ONT Field in 2026. Their new stadium seats 6,500, making it the biggest sports complex in Southern California for a minor league team. Construction on the field began in 2024. The ballpark will be the centerpiece of the sprawling Ontario Sports Empire, which will 20 different fields for multiple sports, a hotel and dining and entertainment venues.

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, who have been the Dodgers Single-A affiliate since 1993, will become the new affiliate of the Angels. Their current Single-A team, the Inland Empire 66ers, will switch affiliation to the Seattle Mariners in 2026 as their current Single-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, will cease to exist.