After nearly 80 years, Modesto Nuts play final game at John Thurman Field

Modesto Nuts play in front of fans in emotional final game before team relocates

Modesto Nuts play in front of fans in emotional final game before team relocates

Modesto Nuts play in front of fans in emotional final game before team relocates

After nearly 80 years, the Modesto Nuts played their final game, squaring off one last time against their long-time rivals, the Stockton Ports.

From heartfelt cheers to tear-filled farewells, the final game was as much about closure as it was about celebration.

"We were born and raised in Modesto our whole lives, this is everything to us," said long-time fan Larry Rivera.

Fans of all ages packed into John Thurman Field for one final game after the Seattle Mariners sold the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings, moving them from Modesto to San Bernardino.

"We came because it's their last game," said Carlos Herrera. "Even though it's 100 degrees. We were hoping it wasn't gonna be, but hey, we're here."

Part of that history is Nuts General Manager Veronica Hernandez, who became the first Latina general manager for minor league baseball in 2022.

"Just a big thank you to all the fans, partners, vendors, employees," Hernandez said.

"We're soaking it in together and really enjoying time just being on the field and having a great time," Hernandez continued.

The Ports edged out the Nuts in their final game, 4-3.

But for Modesto fans, Sunday was more about honoring the memories than the final score.