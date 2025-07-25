Watch CBS News
Northridge electric forklift fire prompts nearby evacuations

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to control the fire of a smaller battery-powered forklift inside a commercial equipment yard in Northridge.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at the Sunbelt Rentals property on W. Napa Street. LAFD HAZMAT crews are performing air monitoring and evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution.

Aerial footage showed plumes of smoke around 9 a.m., as crews safely let the forklift burn itself out, according to LAFD. No injuries have been reported. 

screenshot-2025-07-25-091510.png
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to control the fire of a smaller battery-powered forklift. KCAL News
