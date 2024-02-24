No cars allowed! CicLAvia takes over Melrose on Sunday

Four miles of Melrose Avenue will open up to cyclists, runners, walkers, and skaters Sunday, as the 50th CicLAvia street festival transforms how the roadway is used for six hours.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., nothing with a motor will be allowed on Melrose from Vermont Avenue west to Fairfax Avenue.

Tomorrow is CicLAvia—Melrose, our 50th event! You can access the route through public transportation, walking, bike, skates, and even by car! For all the details, including directions, street closures, and bus detours, visit https://t.co/sdfP3HY2gi pic.twitter.com/0tsqSlreNI — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) February 24, 2024

The first CicLAvia event took place Oct.10, 2010, from East Hollywood through downtown Los Angeles into Boyle Heights. Over 100,000 people attended the event which was intended to encourage alternative transportation and give residents a chance to tour new neighborhoods.

Six full-scale CicLAvia festivals were held in 2023, along with two CicLAmini events featuring smaller routes in Watts and North Hollywood.

Six full-scale festivals are planned for 2024, along with CicLAminis in Wilmington and Lincoln Heights. The next CicLAvia after Sunday's Melrose event will be held April 21 along Venice Boulevard in the Palms, Mar Vista, and Venice areas.

CicLAvia routes usually range from 4-10 miles along the streets, and the street festivals are free.