Ninth bus of migrants arrives to LA from Texas

Texas has sent Los Angeles another bus fill with migrants, the ninth in the last few months, according to the Mayor's office.

"It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning.," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

According to the Mayor's office, the bus left Brownsville, Texas Sunday during Tropical Storm Hilary. It arrived to Union Station at around 6:45 p.m. tonight.

"As I stood with state and local leaders warning Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the worst of the coming storm, the Governor of Texas sent families and toddlers straight for us on a path through extreme weather conditions," she said in a statement. "If anybody understands the danger of hurricanes and thunderstorms, it's the Governor of Texas – who has to deal with this threat on an annual basis. This is a despicable act beyond politics."

The first pair of buses filled with migrants from Texas arrived on June 14. They were taken to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state's small border towns were "overwhelmed and overrun by thousands of people" crossing into the state from Mexico. He placed the blame on President Joe Biden's "refusal to secure the border."