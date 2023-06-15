Texas Gov. Greg Abbott busses migrants to LA's Union Station

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has bussed a group of migrants to Los Angeles' Union Station Wednesday.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," said Abbott.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 31: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to reporters during a news conference on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott held a meeting and news conference in preparation for the winter storm that is sweeping across portions of Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

According to the governor, the bus arrived at the transportation hub Wednesday evening. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles took the migrants to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown.

"It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games," said Mayor Karen Bass.

Bass also added that 40 migrants were transported from Texas.

"This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us," said Bass. "Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived."

According to Abbott, the state has transported more than 21,600 migrants to several cities across the country since last spring.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status," said Abbott. "Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

This is the third known instance of states transporting migrants to a California city in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planes of migrants to Sacramento.

