Nick Reiner murder case continued until September as attorneys wait for autopsy reports, additional evidence

The murder case against Nick Reiner has been continued to September, as attorneys continue to review evidence relating to the killings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick Reiner appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom briefly on Wednesday morning, dressed in an inmate uniform with a yellow shirt and blue pants. During the hearing, his public defender, Kimberly Greene, told the judge she's waiting on additional discovery and requested a new court date for Sept. 15.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Chung said the prosecutors are still waiting for autopsy reports. Chung agreed with the recommended court date by the defense. No details were given relating to the delay of the reports.

Nick Reiner could only be heard answering "yes" to a few questions from Judge Sam Ohta.

In February, Nick Reiner, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the first degree in the fatal stabbings of the couple.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14 by their daughter, Romy Reiner, according to multiple sources. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said the couple died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

The couple married in 1989 and had three children, sons Nick and Jake and daughter Romy.

Rob Reiner rose to fame during his role of playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law, Michael Stivic, better known as "Meathead" on CBS' "All in the Family." He won two Emmy Awards for the role.

He also made a name for himself in the film world, directing some of Hollywood's most acclaimed movies such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…," "A Few Good Men," "Stand by Me" and "This is Spinal Tap."

Michele Reiner was a successful photographer who took the photo of President Trump used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

Jake Reiner recently spoke out for the first time since the death of his parents, detailing the moment he learned what happened. In a Substack post, Jake wrote he was at a celebration of life for one of his best friends when his sister called him and told him their father was dead. Moments later, Jake said he found out his mother was also killed.

"My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance," Jake said. "The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."

The night before the killings, the Reiners attended a party at Conan O'Brien's, where Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who were at the party told CBS News.

On the day the couple was found dead, they had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, according to the former first lady.

Alex Sundby contributed to this report.