Maps show destruction of Los Angeles-area homes in Palisades, Eaton fire zones

As access to many neighborhoods in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones remains off-limits, Los Angeles County has provided preliminary maps that show which structures and homes are damaged or destroyed.

As of Monday, over 92,000 people remain under evacuation orders, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

The maps, though still incomplete, provide an opportunity for evacuated residents to see if their home is still standing, or what level of damage has occurred. Many residents are still unable to return to their neighborhoods.

"Repopulation will not occur until all areas are safe," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said.

The maps are color-coded, showing structure damage assessments ranging from destroyed to major and minor damage, those affected and those with no damage.

Marrone said the maps are being updated daily, noting that, "if there is not a color icon on your address, it means the building has not yet been inspected."

Luna echoed Marrone and said repopulation is a top priority.

"We are hearing our community loud and clear and we want to get you in there as soon as possible," he said.

He said there are still a lot of hazards in the area and crews continue to work to locate those who have died.

"For the Altadena area, we are in the third day of grid searching," Luna said. "It is a very grim task ... We have people saying, 'I just want to go look at my house and see what's left.' We know that, but we have people literally looking for the remains of your neighbors. Please be patient with us."

Eaton Fire map

Palisades Fire map