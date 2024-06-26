Neil Young cancels "Love Earth" tour ahead of Colorado show, citing band members' illnesses: "Health is # 1"

Neil Young cancels "Love Earth" tour ahead of Colorado show, citing band members' illnesses Neil Young cancels "Love Earth" tour ahead of Colorado show, citing band members' illnesses 00:25

Over a month ahead of their scheduled stop in Colorado, Neil Young and Crazy Horse canceled their entire tour, which includes the show scheduled for July 31 at Fiddler's Green.

It would have been Young's first show in Colorado since 2016.

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop," a message from the band on Wednesday read. "We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Micah Nelson, from left, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, and Neil Young of Crazy Horse perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

AXS said in an email to ticket holders that refunds will automatically be issued to the credit card used to purchase them within 30 business days. Those who bought the tickets elsewhere will need to go to that vendor to get a refund.

"Thanks for your understanding and patience," the band said. "Health is # 1."

Fans expressed disappointment with the news, as well as anxiety over the band members' health.

"The rest of the neil young and crazy horse tour got cancelled i actually feel sick i hope he's ok," one X user tweeted.

"Hope @Neilyoung gets better soon," another tweeted.