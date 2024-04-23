Watch CBS News
Neil Young and Crazy Horse's "Love Earth" tour coming to Colorado this summer

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Neil Young is making his return to the Denver area this summer after not having played in Colorado since 2016.

He and Crazy Horse are set to play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on July 31. The last time Young played in Colorado was in October 2016 in Telluride, where he owns a barn he rebuilt. That barn is also home to a recording studio he called "Studio in the Clouds" where he recorded his 2019 album, "Colorado."

That album marked the reunion of Young and Crazy Horse after a 7-year hiatus. The group has played together for a combined 50 years.

Neil Young preforms at Denver University's Magness Arena, promoting his new album, "Fork in the Road." Young delivered classics and songs from his new album in a two and a half hour show. Opening for Young was the Neville Brothers and Everest. Tim Rasmuss
Neil Young performs at Denver University's Magness Arena on April 27, 2009. Young delivered classics and songs from his new album in a two-and-a-half-hour show. Photo By Tim Rasmussen/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"In the spirit it's offered...made this for the Horse lovers. I can't stop it. The horse is runnin'. What a ride we have. I don't want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share," Young said in a statement about the tour.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Presales began Tuesday but general ticket sales don't start until 10 a.m. Friday. You can buy tickets at AXS.com.

