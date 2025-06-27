Nationals set season highs for hits and runs in 15-9 win over Angels

Brady House hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, Josh Bell and Jacob Young drove in three runs apiece and the Washington Nationals set a season high for scoring in a 15-9 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

CJ Abrams, Luis García Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe each had three hits for the Nationals. García and Lowe each had two RBIs and reliever Brad Lord (2-5) gave up a hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Washington, which is just 6-18 in June, scored at least a run in each of the last five innings, capped by a four-run ninth.

Bell hit a two-run homer in the second inning before Young had a two-out, two-run double and scored on a single by Abrams, who was thrown out a second trying to stretch it into a double.

Lowe hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Daylen Lile to give the Nationals an 8-7 lead in the fifth.

Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell each homered for the Angels.

Reliever Sam Bachman (1-1) took the loss.

The Angels announced earlier Friday that manager Ron Washington would miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified medical issue. Ray Montgomery was named interim manager.

Key moment

Bachman came on in the seventh and, after taking a 0-1 lead in the count, threw four consecutive balls to walk Bell. House hit the next pitch down the left field line to drive in Bell and the Nationals led the rest of the way.

Key stat

Seven different Angels players had multiple hits and the team finished with a season-high 19.

Up next

Nationals RHP Michael Soroka (3-5, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.83) on Saturday.