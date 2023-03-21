Multiple San Bernardino County communities subject to evacuation warning during storm

As a storm sweeps through Southern California, officials said the Inland Empire could be subject to evacuation warnings in various communities.

There is the potential for mud and debris flow, which may impact the El Dorado and Apple fire burn scars.

The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa are subject to evacuation warnings, officials with San Bernardino County said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rain was causing issues for people on the road. A driver had to be rescued from a vehicle at Swarthout Canyon Road and North Cajon Boulevard in Devore. It happened around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Firefighters said the vehicle tried to cross high water and was swept away in a current.