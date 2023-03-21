Yet another storm pounds saturated Orange County with rain

Yet another powerful storm moved into Southern California Tuesday, with rain and mountain snow expected to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday, raising the risk of localized flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the Los Angeles area through Wednesday afternoon, while a wind advisory will be in effect for most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday; and a more severe high wind warning is in effect for Orange County coastal and inland areas until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph were expected in the OC, potentially damaging trees and power lines.

Coast Highway in Orange County shut down Tuesday morning from Beach Road to Camino Capistrano. The road will be closed for an undetermined period of time.

Forecasters said the morning burst of rain will likely taper off into the early afternoon, followed by another wave of precipitation later in the day. They noted that the first wave of the storm was actually weaker than anticipated, although some heavier rain was reported along the Los Angeles/Orange County line.

Up to 3 inches of rain could fall in coastal and valley areas by the time the storm subsides Wednesday, with foothill and mountain areas seeing 3-6 inches, according to the NWS.

Maximum temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday, falling into the 50s on Wednesday, about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

The rain is expected to persist in the region through Wednesday, with some showers potentially even lingering into Thursday, but otherwise, the region should be cool and dry through the weekend.

A flood watch will also be in effect for Orange County coastal and inland areas from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening -- with rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations susceptible.